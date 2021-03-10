Dallas Seavey wins Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award







Anchorage, Alaska – Veteran musher Dallas Seavey (bib #23) of Talkeetna, Alaska, was the first musher to reach the McGrath checkpoint at 4 p.m. Tuesday with 14 dogs in harness, winning the Alaska Air Transit Spirit of Iditarod Award.

Seavey was presented with the handmade prizes created by McGrath residents. Seavey received a pair of musher mittens made of beaver fur and moose hide handmade by Loretta Maillelle of McGrath. Originally from Anvik on the lower Yukon, Maillelle often shares her skin sewing and beading talents – as well as her delicious cooking – with the community. In addition, Seavey also received a musher hat made from beaver fur and beaded velvet made by Lucy Egrass of McGrath.

This is Alaska Air Transit’s third year sponsoring the Iditarod. The airline offers crucial flight support to the communities of the upper Kuskokwim region and Prince William Sound from Anchorage. The communities include upper Kuskokwim’s Nikolai, McGrath, Takotna, Tatalina, as well as the Nixon Fork mine, and the Prince William Sound communities of Chenega and Tatitlek.

The Spirit of Iditarod Award will be re-presented to Seavey at a later date.

