Darin Schilmiller and Denali Brehmer Indicted on Federal Child Pornography Charges

Anchorage, Alaska – U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder announced today that an Indiana man and an Anchorage woman have been indicted on federal child pornography and child exploitation charges, arising from the investigation into the murder of Cynthia Hoffman.
Darin Schilmiller, a/k/a “Babe,” a/k/a “Tyler,” 21, of New Salisbury, Indiana, and Denali Brehmer, a/k/a “Angel,” 18, of Anchorage, were both named in the federal indictment charging them with conspiracy to produce child pornography, production of child pornography, receipt and distribution of child pornography, and coercion and enticement of a minor.
According to the criminal complaint, on or about June 3, 2019, APD received a report that Cynthia Hoffman, a/k/a “CeeCee,” had not returned home the previous evening and was missing. On June 4, 2019, APD found Hoffman’s body in a creek near Thunderbird Falls in Eagle River, Alaska. APD obtained a search warrant on Brehmer’s phone to search for evidence related to Hoffman’s death.
The search revealed evidence related to child pornography that was embedded in text messages that occurred between June 2, 2019, and June 4, 2019. The text string included Brehmer and a contact listed as “Babe.” During an interview with Brehmer, she stated that “Babe” is also known as “Tyler.” Through phone records, the phone number for “Tyler” was linked to a Darin Schilmiller in Indiana. The federal charging documents allege that, at Schilmiller’s direction, Brehmer produced videos depicting sexually explicit conduct involving a minor and sent them to Schilmiller.
If convicted, Schilmiller and Brehmer face a minimum of five years and up to life in prison. Under the Federal Sentencing Guidelines, the actual sentence imposed will be based upon the seriousness of the offense and the prior criminal history, if any, of the defendant.
The Anchorage Police Department (APD), the FBI’s Anchorage Field Office and New Albany Resident Agency of the Indianapolis Field Office, and the Indiana State Police conducted the investigation leading to the charges in this case. The federal case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Kyle Reardon of the District of Alaska and Brad Shepard of the Southern District of Indiana.
Source: USDoJ