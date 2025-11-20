Kayden McIntosh Sentenced to 70 years for Murder of Cynthia Hoffman at Thunderbird Falls





(Anchorage, AK) – Friday, 22-year-old Kayden Bryan McIntosh was sentenced to 70 years by Anchorage Superior Court Judge Andrew Peterson for the murder of 19-year-old Cynthia Hoffman near Thunderbird Falls in Chugiak, Alaska.

McIntosh previously pleaded guilty to one count of Murder in the Second Degree. Evidence presented at sentencing shows that on June 2, 2019, Cynthia Hoffman was shot and killed on the banks of the Eklutna River near Thunderbird Falls. Afterward, Hoffman’s body was placed into the Eklutna River. Investigation discovered that an Indiana resident, Darin Schilmiller, had solicited the murder of Hoffman from Alaska resident Denali Brehmer, then 18. McIntosh participated in the decision that Hoffman would be killed, was going to receive money for his role in the murder and was the one who ultimately killed Cynthia Hoffman.

McIntosh is the fourth and final defendant to be prosecuted for this murder.

At sentencing, the State and McIntosh both presented evidence. The court was permitted to sentence McIntosh to a sentence of active imprisonment between 30 years and 85 years. The State requested a sentence of 99 years with 14 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation. McIntosh requested a sentence of 50 years with 20 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation.

Judge Peterson called the murder of Cynthia Hoffman a premeditated murder-for-hire that was unjustifiable. The court noted that the video of Cynthia Hoffman’s last moments where she was observed duct taped on the ground at Thunderbird Falls “was one of the hardest things to watch.” McIntosh’s age of 16 and youth at the time of the incident was specifically considered as part of the court’s sentence. Judge Peterson commented that McIntosh “showed no real remorse and has never fully admitted his conduct. This was not an impulsive act. This was a planned, premeditated act.” McIntosh was sentenced to 85 years with 15 years suspended to be followed by 10 years of supervised felony probation. The court also expressed hope that the sentence would be a deterrent to others.

The case was investigated by Det. Brendan Lee of the Anchorage Police Department and other members of the Anchorage Police Department Homicide Unit and the Federal Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of multiple other State and federal law enforcement agencies. This case was prosecuted by former ADA Patrick McKay Jr. and Juneau DA Whitney Bostick, with the assistance of paralegal Amanda Runyan and LOA Jennifer Ball. McIntosh is in the custody of the Alaska Department of Corrections.

Former press releases of co-defendants: