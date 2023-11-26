Driver with Escape Warrant takes Wasilla, Anchorage Police, AST on Chase before K9 Capture





Alaska State Troopers say that they attempted a traffic stop on a 1983 Subaru Brat for an equipment violation near the Palmer-Wasilla Highway on Trunk Road early morning on Saturday but the vehicle did not stop and took troopers on a chase on the Glenn Highway.

Multiple agencies, including Wasilla and Anchorage police assisted. The Anchorage police deployed spike strips as the suspect vehicle sped southbound on the highway and the vehicle then intentionally crashed near Peters Creek.

The driver,later identified as Austin Banks, age 35 of Anchorage, jumped from the now crashed vehicle and fled into the residential neighborhood. Anchorage and Wasilla K9 units began tracking and soon located Banks hiding on an elevated porch of a residence. He was immediately taken into custody.

Banks was found to have an outstanding $500 felony warrant for escape and felony theft. He was additionally charged with felony eluding and reckless driving.

The suspect was transported to Palmer where he was remanded to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facvility on his charges and warrant and held without bail.



