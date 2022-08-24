COVID-19 DATA SUMMARY – August 24, 2022





Reporting data for August 17-23, 2022

OVERVIEW – 2,435 new cases | 8 newly reported deaths | 78 hospitalizations | 28.2% of Alaskans boosted

WEEKLY UPDATE – DOH updates all COVID-19 dashboards weekly on Wednesdays. For the latest on COVID-19 in Alaska, read the DOH weekly update and DOH data summaries: health.alaska.gov/dph/Epi/id/Pages/COVID-19/communications.aspx

Notes:

Layering protective measures, including vaccination, masking, ventilation, handwashing, physical distancing, testing, and timely treatment help reduce the impact of COVID-19.

Medications that fight COVID-19 are widely available, and most Alaskans are eligible. If you get COVID, don’t wait until you get worse: call a health care provider as soon as possible about treatment. Learn more at covidrx.alaska.gov

The Alaska Department of Health encourages Alaskans of all ages to stay up to date on COVID-19 vaccination. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov . For questions, call the Alaska COVID-19 Helpline at 907-646-3322.

CASES – DOH this week announced 2,435 new people identified with COVID-19 in Alaska.

1,684 were residents of:

4 – Aleutians East Borough (2 communities)



1 – Anchor Point



517 – Anchorage



21 – Bethel



124 – Bethel Census Area (21 communities)



4 – Bristol Bay and Lake and Peninsula combined (4 communities)



4 – Chevak



14 – Chugiak



13 – Copper River Census Area (3 communities)



6 – Cordova



1 – Craig



2 – Denali Borough (2 communities)

12 – Delta Junction



4 – Dillingham



8 – Dillingham Census Area (4 communities)



1 – Dutch Harbor



48 – Eagle River



137 – Fairbanks



3 – Fairbanks North Star Borough (2 communities)



18 – Girdwood



55 – Greater Palmer area



139 – Greater Wasilla area



2 – Haines



3 – Healy



18 – Homer



9 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined (4 communities)



4 – Hooper Bay



6 – Houston/Big Lake area



70 – Juneau



40 – Kenai



9 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-North (4 communities)



11 – Kenai Peninsula Borough-South (4 communities)



23 – Ketchikan



24 – Kodiak



7 – Kotzebue



24 – Kusilvak Census Area (9 communities)



3 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough (2 communities)



4 – Metlakatla



5 – Nikiski



18 – Nome



38 – Nome Census Area (10 communities)



36 – North Pole



6 – North Slope Borough (2 communities)



2 – Northwest Arctic Borough (2 communities)



1 – Petersburg



3 – Prince of Wales-Hyder Census Area (2 communities)



7 – Seward



22 – Sitka



7 – Skagway



61 – Soldotna



5 – Southeast Fairbanks Census Area (2 communities)



11 – Sterling



2 – Sutton-Alpine



12 – Tok



2 – Unalaska



10 – Utqiaġvik



5 – Valdez



7 – Willow



4 – Wrangell



27 – Yukon-Koyukuk Census Area (6 communities)



751 nonresident cases were identified in:

84 – Anchorage: purpose under investigation



2 – Chugach Census Area: purpose under investigation

3 – Cordova: purpose under investigation



1 – Delta Junction: purpose under investigation

66 – Denali Borough: 61 purpose tourism, 5 purpose under investigation



2 – Dillingham: purpose under investigation

41 – Fairbanks: purpose under investigation



1 – Greater Palmer area: purpose under investigation



2 – Greater Wasilla area: purpose under investigation

8 – Healy: purpose under investigation

6 – Homer: purpose under investigation



3 – Hoonah-Angoon and Yakutat combined: purpose under investigation

17 – Juneau: purpose under investigation

33 – Kenai: purpose tourism



1 – Kodiak: purpose under investigation

1 – Matanuska-Susitna Borough: purpose under investigation



1 – Nome: purpose under investigation



3 – Petersburg: purpose under investigation

2 – Prudhoe Bay: purpose under investigation



6 – Seward: 2 purpose tourism, 4 purpose under investigation

4 – Sitka: purpose under investigation



32 – Skagway: 19 purpose tourism, 13 purpose under investigation



46 – Soldotna: purpose under investigation

1 – Unalaska: purpose under investigation

1 – Valdez: purpose under investigation



245 – At sea: 3 purpose seafood, 242 purpose tourism



139 – Location and purpose under investigation

11 resident cases were subtracted and 16 nonresident cases were added to the state’s overall totals due to data verification procedures, bringing the total number of Alaska resident cases to 278,680 and the total number of nonresident cases to 20,644.

VACCINATIONS – These rates cover all Alaskan residents including those reported by the Department of Defense and Veterans Administration (DoD/VA). COVID-19 vaccines are now available for all Alaskans at least 6 months old. Learn more at covidvax.alaska.gov.

67.8% of Alaskans age 6 months and older have received at least their first vaccine dose. 28.2% of all Alaskans 6 months and older have received a first booster dose. (Note: Only those who are age 5 years or older are eligible for a booster at this time.) The higher the vaccination rate, the more protected community members are from COVID-19.

See below for region-level percentages of Alaskans who have received a first booster dose.

Juneau City and Borough: 43.9%



Other Southeast Region – Northern: 41.7%



Y-K Delta Region: 33%



Other Southeast Region – Southern: 31.5%

Anchorage Municipality: 31.4%



Southwest Region: 30%



Northwest Region: 29.3%



Other Interior Region: 27.7%



Kenai Peninsula Borough: 23.4%



Fairbanks North Star Borough: 23.3%



Matanuska-Susitna Borough: 16.7%



HOSPITALIZATIONS & DEATHS – A total of 1,304 COVID-19 deaths have been documented among Alaska residents since the beginning of the pandemic.

8 new Alaska resident deaths were reported in this week’s update. The deaths occurred during the months spanning from April 2022 to July 2022. COVID-19 deaths are commonly reported in batches after death certificates are reviewed. Learn more about the process used to report COVID-19 deaths at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/covid-19/deathcounts.aspx.

The Alaska residents who died were:

A female resident of Anchorage age 80+



A male resident of Anchorage age 80+



A male resident of Anchorage in his 60s



A male resident of Anchorage in his 40s

A female resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Fairbanks age 80+

A male resident of Ketchikan age 80+

A female resident of Wasilla in her 60s

Our thoughts are with their family and loved ones.

There are currently 78 patients diagnosed with COVID-19 who are hospitalized. 11 of these patients are on a ventilator. The percentage of patients currently hospitalized with COVID-19 is 5.8%.

COMMUNITY CASE RATES – We encourage the public and community leaders to continue to be aware of case rates in their area. Learn more at health.alaska.gov/dph/epi/id/pages/COVID-19/alertlevels.aspx.

The current statewide Community Case Rate — based on the reported number of cases per 100,000 people over the past 7 days — is 231.03. For boroughs and census areas: 6 areas are at >400 cases, 8 areas are at 200-399 cases, 11 areas are at 100-199 cases, 2 areas are at 50-99 cases and 1 area is at 0-49 cases per 100,000.

Find case rates for individual boroughs and census areas by clicking on the Community Case Rates Map tab on the cases dashboard at experience.arcgis.com/experience/af2efc8bffbf4cdc83c2d1a134354074/.



