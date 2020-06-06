Eleven new cases of COVID-19 reported in six Alaska communities; two nonresident cases identified in Anchorage

June 5, 2020 ANCHORAGE — The Alaska Department of Health and Social Services (DHSS) today announced 11 new cases of COVID-19 in six communities: Anchorage (4), Eagle River (2), Homer (2), Anchor Point (1), Nikiski (1) and Kenai Peninsula Borough (1). This brings the total number of Alaska cases to 524.
Two nonresident cases were identified in the Municipality of Anchorage. One case is a seafood worker and the other is a visitor. This brings the total nonresident cases, which are listed separately from the Alaska cases, to 43.
One of the Alaska cases announced today is an Alaska resident who tested positive in Kotzebue but does not live in that community. The Maniilaq Association issued a press release about the case today, which is the third in their service area.
Of the new Alaska cases, three are male and eight are female. Two are aged 20-29; two are aged 30-39; two are aged 40-49; four are aged 50-59; and one is aged 70-79. There have been a total of 48 hospitalizations and 10 deaths with no new hospitalizations or deaths reported yesterday. Recovered cases now total 380, with four new recovered cases recorded yesterday. A total of 60,990 tests have been conducted.
This report reflects data from 12:00 a.m. until 11:59 p.m. on June 4 that posted at noon today on the Alaska Coronavirus Response Hub. Also note that upon further investigation and interviews, data points for cases – such as the date and residence – may on occasion change on the data dashboard after they are announced.
