Fairbanks Car Thief Busted while Driving Vehicle still Wrapped in Shipping Wrap

Alaska Native News Jan 2, 2019.

Fairbanks-based Alaska State Troopers spotted a vehicle driving down Van horn Road at 3:25 am, but what caught their eye was that the brand-new GMC Sierra was still wrapped in shipping wrap.

Troopers conducted a traffic stop and pulled the vehicle over and made contact with the driver, who was identified as 44-year-old Jerry Green.

The investigation into the vehicle would discover that it had just been stolen from Chevrolet-Buick-GMC dealership.







The vehicle was returned to the dealership and Green was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center on charges of Theft I, Vehicle Theft I, Criminal Trespass I, Criminal Trespass II, and Violating Conditions of Release. He also had a Failure to Appear warrant.

He was remanded without bail pending arraignment.