Fairbanks Driver Takes Troopers, Police on Car Chase through Fairbanks, Charges include Kidnapping

Alaska Native News on Jul 28, 2020.

An attempted traffic stop on Davis Road in Fairbanks ended in a crash and foot chase at approximately 6 am on Tuesday morning, AST reported today.

A trooper on patrol spotted a vehicle with equipment violations on Davis Road and attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle sped away with troopers, Fairbanks, and University in pursuit throughout the Fairbanks area. The vehicle chase only ended when the vehicle crashed into the woods near Hagelbbarger Avenue.

The driver of the vehicle, later identified as 44-year-old Norman Gallen, fled into the woods but was ultimately caught on a Gilmore Trail property.







The investigation at the scene determined that Gallen was driving under the influence of a controlled substance and without a valid license. Further investigation found that the suspect would not allow the passenger of the vehicle to get out as the pursuit progressed.

As a result, “Gallen was placed under arrest for failing to stop at the direction of a police officer, kidnapping, reckless driving, misconduct involving a controlled substance, driving under the influence, and resisting arrest,” troopers reported. He was also issued multiple citations as a result of the incident.

Gallen was held without bail at the Fairbanks Correctional Center.