Fairbanks Man Arrested on Kidnapping, Attempted Murder Charges after Child Calls 911 Monday Morning

A 911 call from a young Fairbanks child resulted in the arrest of his father on multiple charges that included Attempted Murder and Kidnapping early Monday morning, according to trooper reports.

AST received a call at 2:02 am on Monday morning from a young child in the Fairbanks area telling them that his father, identified as 44-year-old Jedidiah Powell “was trying to kill his stepmother.”

Troopers responded to the residence and opened an investigation that ended with Powell being taken into custody on charges of Attempted Murder, Assault II x2, Criminal Mischief III, Assault III. Assault IV x2, Interfering with a Report of a DV Crime, and Kidnapping.





