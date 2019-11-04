Fairbanks Man in October 29th Assault Case Arrested Again for Assault Plus DUI

At 3:34 am on Monday morning, Alaska State Troopers responded to a report of a disturbance on Knightsbridge Road in Fairbanks to find that the suspect had fled the scene prior to their arrival.

They determined that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Joseph Zamora, had driven away in a vehicle and so troopers searched for the vehicle and once located, initiated a traffic stop.

Once contacted, Zamora was deemed to be driving under the influence, and so in addition to charges of Assault IV-DV, he was charged with DUI. In addition, it was found that Zamora was on conditions of release for a previous Assault IV case that occurred just a week earlier. As a result, Zamora was also arrested on four counts of Violating Conditions of Release.

He was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center and held with no bail pending arraignment.