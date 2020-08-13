Fairbanks Man Takes Troopers on High-Speed Chase and Foot Chase Before Arrest Wednesday

Alaska Native News on Aug 12, 2020.

An attempted stop for an equipment violation resulted in a high-speed chase and a chase through the woods in Fairbanks early Wednesday morning troopers report.

Troopers attempted a traffic stop for an equipment violation on Geist Road at 5:04 am, but the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Caleb Roberts sped away instead, reaching speeds in excess of 100 mph. In response, troopers laid down spike strips which brought the vehicle to a stop. Instead of giving up, Robberts chose instead to flee on foot into the woods.

Robert’s flight was short-lived and he was apprehended a short time later and taken into custody. He was transported to the Fairbanks Correctional Center where he was remanded on multiple charges that included Failure to Stop at the Direction of a Peace Officer,, Reckless Driving, Assault III-DV, Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance (for Meth possession) Violating Conditions of Release, and Probation Violation.

“Robert was also issued multiple citations for driving on a revoked license, not having an ignition interlock device installed on his vehicle, no proof of insurance, as well as many other moving violations,” AST reported.

Vinelink shows Roberts remains in the custody of FCC.





