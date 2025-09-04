FBI Seeking to Identify Potential Victims in Robert Segevan Investigation





The FBI Anchorage Field Office is seeking to identify potential victims of Robert Segevan, 31, of Wainwright, Alaska. A federal grand jury in Alaska recently returned an indictment against Segevan charging him with attempted production of child pornography, attempted coercion and enticement of a minor, receipt of child pornography, and possession of child pornography.



The FBI arrested Segevan on July 30, 2025, in Wainwright on criminal charges related to his alleged child exploitation crimes, as previously announced by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of Alaska. In addition to Wainwright, Segevan also has ties to the communities of Utqiaġvik and Kaktovik within the North Slope Borough.



If you and/or your minor dependent(s) have information concerning Segevan’s alleged actions or may have encountered someone in person or online using the name or username Robert Segevan, Ethan Allen, “tukak,” “robertsegevan20,” or “robertsegevan24,” please contact the FBI Anchorage Field Office at (907) 276-4441 or anonymously online at tips.fbi.gov.



The FBI is legally mandated to identify victims of federal crimes it investigates. Victims may be eligible for certain services, restitution, and rights under federal and/or state law. All identities of victims will be kept confidential.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office and North Slope Borough Police Department are investigating the case, with assistance from Anchorage Police Department, as part of the FBI’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force.