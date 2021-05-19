Fort Wainwright to close main gate June 2







FORT WAINWRIGHT, Alaska – The U.S. Army Garrison Alaska Directorate of Public Works will begin work to improve the main installation gate on Gaffney Road on June 2. This project will better enable the Directorate of Emergency Services to provide security while managing vehicle traffic flow.

The Main Gate and current Visitor Center will be closed for the duration of the project, which is expected to continue into October. An alternate Visitor Center will be located at the Lazelle Gate on Lazelle Road. The Lazelle Gate will be open for inbound traffic only, and both the gate and alternate Visitor Center will be open 24/7 as of June 2. (Please watch the linked video below or see the attached map for location.)

Equipment and materials will be staged in the vicinity of the Main Gate the week of May 24-28, requiring the closure of one lane during off-peak hours.

The Richardson Highway Gate will be re-opened for outbound traffic Monday through Friday during the work, which will be a major change for commuters who normally do not see vehicles in that area. Vehicles will not be allowed to enter through the Richardson Gate.

Planned changes during the construction period include the following: improved Visitor Center parking and commercial vehicle layout, added electrical power capabilities, improved road surfaces and the elimination of existing pot holes. This will improve traffic flow and safety.







Next year the Alaska Department of Transportation and Public Facilities will begin construction of an improved intersection at the Gaffney Road, Airport Way, Richardson Highway, and Steese Highway intersection (referred to as the GARS project). Fort Wainwright’s project being completed beforehand aids AK DOTPF’s final design and allows the Main Gate to operate during their construction.

USAG Alaska DPW coordinated with the City of Fairbanks Engineering Department and AK DOTPF in the planning phase of the project. This was done so they can monitor traffic flows and adjust traffic lights as needed.

As with any major construction project, there will be some accompanying inconveniences. Specifically, Visitor Center processing time may increase, and various access routes and gate operating hours will change. However, multiple traffic congestion mitigation measures will be in effect:

Traffic signals along River Road will be reprogrammed.

Gate hours will be extended and adjusted.

The Fort Wainwright Public Affairs Office will provide regular updates about the work and gate changes on social media.

The following list identifies the hours and flow of traffic at each of the installation access points during the construction project. The changes take effect at 12:01 a.m. June 2 :

Trainer Gate:

Every day – Inbound/Outbound 5:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. Every day – Outbound only 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m.



Main Gate:

Closed



Badger Gate:

Open 24 hours, 7 days a week



Richardson Gate:

Monday through Friday – Outbound and right turn only, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.



Lazelle Gate:

Inbound only – Open 24 hours, 7 days a week



Visitor’s Center:

Access at Lazelle Gate Open 24 hours, 7 days a week



U.S. Army Garrison Alaska is committed to the safety of all who work, learn, live, shop and recreate on Fort Wainwright. There will be communication about the Front Gate project from now throughout the summer months. Be sure to follow Fort Wainwright on social media, where Public Affairs will provide updates and links to further information on our website. Facebook: @FortWainwrightPAO, Instagram: @FortWainwrightAlaska, web: https://home.army.mil/alaska/





