GOP Confirms 2025 Tax Plan If Trump Wins: More Giveaways to the Rich

As House Republicans prepare for Donald Trump’s possible White House return by plotting to expand the billionaire and corporate tax cuts that were the cornerstone of the former president’s first administration, congressional Democrats and advocates for working Americans warned Thursday that a second Trump term would bring more of the same inequality-exacerbating policies.

The GOP-controlled House Ways and Means Committee held a hearing Thursday on “expanding the success” of the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA)—widely derided by opponents as the “GOP Tax Scam.” Republican committee members couched a policy that the Center for Popular Democracy said “delivered big benefits to the rich and corporations but nearly none for working families” as “relief to help hardworking American families.”

Rep. Richard Neal (D-Mass.), the committee’s ranking member, pushed back during Thursday’s hearing, noting that “in the last three decades, Republicans have skyrocketed the deficit with trillions in tax cuts for billionaires and big corporations, always with the same result: the top 1% benefits while nothing trickles down for workers.”

Neal continued:

“There are 20 years of data showing trickle-down economics doesn’t work, yet today will still be a whole lot of revisionist history and wishful thinking on the singular largest failure of fiscal policy in recent memory,” Neal added. “If workers and the middle class are actually your priorities, putting them ahead of big corporations and billionaires is the only way.”