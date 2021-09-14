High-Visibility Traffic Enforcement Effort Concludes with DUI Arrests and More





(ANCHORAGE) – This year’s annual anti-DUI campaign Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over, a national high-visibility enforcement effort, ended last week with 22 DUI arrests made and 966 citations issued. This year’s campaign ran from Aug. 18 through Sept. 7. Alaska State Troopers and Alaska Wildlife Troopers reported the following contacts:

For period 8/18/2021 thru 9/7/2021

– 16 misdemeanor DUI arrests, 6 felony DUI Arrests

– 28 drivers charged with driving with a suspended or revoked license

– 25 REDDIs reported with 17 drivers contacted and ultimately determined not to be DUI

– 101 damage only crashes 15 injury crashes, and 0 fatal collision were investigated by troopers

– Of the 966 citations issued, 586 were issued for speeding and 16 issued for seatbelt or other occupant restraint violations

Alaskans can continue to help keep our roadways safe by not driving under the influence of alcohol, marijuana or any other substance that can cause impairment or drowsiness. Additionally, motorists witnessing others driving dangerously are encouraged to make a REDDI report (Report Every Dangerous Driver Immediately) by calling 911. To learn more about REDDI, visit: http://www.dot.alaska.gov/stwdplng/hwysafety/REDDI.shtml

Funding for the Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over high-visibility enforcement campaign was funded by grants distributed by the Alaska Highway Safety Office.

