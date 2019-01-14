Hollis Man Intercepted at Ketchikan Airport with 159 Grams of Meth

Alaska Native News Jan 14, 2019.

The Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit of the Alaska State Troopers contacted a Hollis man at the Ketchikan International Airport on Friday evening and he was found to be in possession of a quantity of Methamphetamine, troopers reported.

SDEU, with the assistance of K9 unit “Misty,” intercepted 50-year-old Hollis man Stanley Lynch at the Ketchikan airport at approximately 5 pm and found that he was in possession of approximately 159 grams of meth.







During the contact with Lynch, he attempted to discard the illegal drugs, and so the additional charge of Tampering with Physical Evidence was added on top of Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II charge.

The investigation was conducted by troopers from the Craig and Ketchikan as well as the Craig Police Department.

The street value of the methamphetamine is estimated at $50,000.