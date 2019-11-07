Hydaburg Woman Arrested at Ketchikan Ferry Terminal on Drug Charges

The Alaska State Troopers’ Statewide Drug Enforcement Unit in Ketchikan seized methamphetamine and heroin from a Hydaburg woman as she was preparing to board the ferry to Prince of Wales Island, AST revealed on Wednesday.

Troopers say that K-9 ‘Misty’ picked up the scent that led to the seizure of 2.52 grams of heroin and .59 grams of meth and the arrest of 25-year-old Kevie Frank of Hydaburg.

Frank was charged with Misconduct Involving Controlled Substance II and III.

The other agencies involved are reported to be Alaska State Troopers’ Patrol in Ketchikan, the Ketchikan Police Department, and the Office of Children’s Services in Ketchikan.

Frank was jailed at the Ketchikan Correctional Center and held without bail pending arraignment.