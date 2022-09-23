Joshua Philby Jailed following Several Hit and Runs on Wednesday Morning





A 25-year-old Anchorage man was taken into custody on multiple charges on Wednesday morning and charged with numerous offenses after colliding with several vehicles and a deck on West 31st off of Benson.

APD responded to the scene at 11:29 am on Wednesday regarding the hit and runs in time to apprehend Joshua T. Philby while he was re-entering his black 2018 Dodge Charger with his passenger.

Officers opened an investigation and interviewed several witnesses that reported that Philby had first, crashed into a deck attached to a residence on the 3100-block of Dawson Street ripping it completely off of the building. He fled that scene with a beam from the deck lodged in the windshield.

The beam dislodged near the intersection of 32nd and Eide.

But, Philby was not finished with his path of destruction. On the 3100-block of Eide Street, he would collide with four separate vehicles parked on the street, one vehicle, a 2007 Honda CRV, was occupied by an adult male when hit. The man escaped injury. Philby would also collide with a gray 2019 Dodge Journey, a black 2009 Ford Escape, and a silver 2012 Ford Fiesta.

During the mayhem, a pedestrian had to jump from the path of Philby and took cover in a parking structure to escape being hit by the swerving vehicle.

Philby parked his vehicle on the same block as the collisions with the vehicles, and he and his passenger went into a residence there, then re-emerged wearing additional clothes.

But, by that time APD had been called and were at the scene. Witnesses positively identified Philby and he was contacted and Standardized Field Sobriety Tests (SFSTs) were conducted as he appeared to be under the influence.

Philby was taken into custody and transported to the department where he provided a breath sample that showed he was one and a half times over the limit. He was charged with Assault III, five counts of Leaving the Scene of an Accident, and DUI. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on his charges.

Philby’s passenger was not charged.



