Ketchikan Man Arrested on Attempted Sexual Assault/Weapons Charges Sunday Morning





Ketchikan-based Alaska State Troopers were notified just after midnight on Sunday morning of an attempted sexual assault by a woman who reported her assailant attempted to sexual assault here inside his vehicle. She informed troopers that she managed to escape her attacker and leave the area.

Less than 20 minutes later a US Forest Service Law Enforcement officer located the suspect’s vehicle on Walter Street in Ketchikan. The driver of the vehicle was identified as the suspect. The suspect, 35-year-old Ketchikan resident Pharaoh Ivyories, was taken into custody and charged with Attempted Sexual Assault in the 2nd Degree, Misconduct Involving Weapons in the 3rd and 5th Degree, and Assault in the 4th Degree.

Ivyories was transported to the Ketchikan Correctional Center where he was remanded on the charges.



