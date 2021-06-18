Long time Alaskan wins first $100k Iditarod Raffle

Charles and Carla Kusmider stopped by this week to pick up their $100,000 check from winning the first all cash prize Iditarod Raffle. The couple have lived in Alaska for about 50 years, currently living in the Mat-Su Valley, and have bought Iditarod raffle tickets regularly. They ended up buying two tickets, one early on and a second when they saw we were down to the last 1,000. This time, the first ticket bought was the winning one!