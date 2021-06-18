Long time Alaskan wins first $100k Iditarod Raffle

Charles and Carla Kusmider stopped by this week to pick up their $100,000 check from winning the first all cash prize Iditarod Raffle. The couple have lived in Alaska for about 50 years, currently living in the Mat-Su Valley, and have bought Iditarod raffle tickets regularly. They ended up buying two tickets, one early on and a second when they saw we were down to the last 1,000. This time, the first ticket bought was the winning one!
Charles and Carla tuned into The Iditarod Facebook Live to watch the drawing from the very beginning and watched till the end for a big payoff! They were so excited listening for the number they missed the name that was called out and had to replay the drawing announcement to be sure they had won.