Mayor to discuss Port of Alaska and supply chain operations in response to COVID-19

WHO: Mayor Ethan Berkowitz; Assembly Member Christopher Constant; Assembly Member Suzanne LaFrance; Alex Hofeling, TOTE Maritime Alaska; Dylan Faber, Matson; Dave Karp, Saltchuk; Lev Yampolsky, PetroStar; Casey Sullivan, Marathon; Thor Brown, Teamsters; Terry Howard, Carlile; Joe Michel, Alaska Trucking Association
WHAT: Press Conference to discuss the uninterrupted service and operations at the Port of Alaska and throughout the supply chain.
WHEN: Sunday, March 22, 11:15 a.m.
Media: please arrive at 10:45 a.m. for the opportunity to capture b-roll of Port activities.
WHERE: Port of Alaska Administrative Office. View the attached map for directions.
The Port of Alaska follows Department of Homeland Security protocol. Visitors will have to show a photo ID at the gate. All vehicles may be subject to a random security screening. Firearms, ammunition, fireworks or other explosives are prohibited inside the Port security area. Journalists should stop at the security office before they go to the Administrative Office to pick up a photo authorization form.
To maintain appropriate social distancing, we ask that no more than two media members per outlet attend.
###