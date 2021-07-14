Napakiak Man Arrested on Multiple Sexual Abuse of a Minor Charges Monday







On Wednesday, Bethel-based troopers announced the arrest of Napakiak man, Melvin T. Andrew, age 42 on multiple charges of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II. He was arrested on Monday.

Troopers opened an investigation into Andrew after receiving a tip from a Napakiak resident and found that Andrew had sexually abused a teen in that community. Also found during the investigation, troopers say Andrew “was in possession of multiple lewd photos and videos of the teenager.”

Troopers state that the investigation is ongoing and request that anyone with additional information to contact Alaska State Troopers in Bethel at (907) 543-2294.





