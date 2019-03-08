Nenana Man Charged with Meth Possession on Youth Center Property

Alaska Native News Mar 8, 2019.

Alaska State Troopers report that they have taken a Nenana man into custody on drug charges after a traffic stop at the youth recreation center near the Nenana School on Thursday.

As a result of the stop, troopers found that 42-year-old Charles Stevens was in possession of crystal meth while on the center’s property where youth were present.

Further investigation found that Stevens is “on conditions of release for two criminal cases along with two additional cases with previous violations of conditions of release,” troopers reported.

Stevens was arrested on Misconduct Involving a Controlled Substance II and two charges of Violating Conditions of Release.

He was held without bail pending arraignment.