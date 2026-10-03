



As World War II was beginning, the United States Army began construction of a base in a remote bay in Southcentral Alaska for troops and supplies to enter the territory.

The secret base in Prince William Sound was named H-12 and afforded the army an ice-free port. It was activated on October 3rd 1942. It was initially manned by one officer and 15 enlisted men but would soon grow quickly.

The name of the camp was soon changed from Secret Camp H-12 to Camp Sullivan.

The base would operate until 1960, then would close down. When shut down, the base, which was only connected by land to the rest of Alaska by a tunnel, was renamed Whittier.











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