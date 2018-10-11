One Caught up in Last Week’s ‘Stolen Vehicle Sweep’ Charged with New Federal Charges

Alaska Native News Oct 11, 2018.

As a consequence of his activities and being caught up in the in the city-wide “stolen vehicle sweep” carried out by multiple agencies both local and national, one of the suspects has been additionally charged with federal firearms crimes.

It was announced by U.S. Attorney Bryan Schroder that 28-year-old Yako Miska Andrew, who was picked up as a passenger of one of the stolen vehicles targetted by enforcement, has been charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm.

According to court documents, the vehicle that Andrew was in was located in the parking lot on 5th Avenue on October 3rd, and when enforcement attempted to contact him, he fled on foot. When fleeing, Andrew was seen holding a Glock semi-automatic pistol. Before being apprehended by APD, Andrew discarded the firearm. It was recovered by police.







Andrew is a two-time convicted felon in the state of Alaska, and therefore prohibited from possessing a firearm. One of those convictions was for Vehicle Theft.

When questioned about the pistol, Andrew told investigators that “he found the firearm and it had been in his possession for approximately four days,” Schoder reported.

If convicted of this newest felony, Andrew faces up to ten years in prison and a $250,000 fine.