One Dies in Crash on Parks Highway in Houston Tuesday

Alaska Native News Sep 5, 2018.

AST states that they are investigating an early morning fatal crash on the Parks Highway in Houston where a caller told troopers that they witnessed the crash.

The caller reported the crash at 4:52 am on Tuesday morning. According to the caller, they saw the driver, now identified as Houston resident 63-year-old Charles Roney, leave the road for an undisclosed reason, “colliding with several mailboxes before coming to rest against trees.”

When troopers and EMTs arrived at the scene, Roney was declared deceased at the scene. Troopers say that Roney was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the collision.

AST says that Roney’s next of kin have been notified of his demise in the continuing investigation.