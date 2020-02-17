One Suspect Dead, APD Officer Wounded during Early Morning Traffic Stop

Alaska Native News on Feb 16, 2020.

According to Anchorage police reporting one suspect is dead and an APD officer is injured following a routine traffic stop that turned deadly early Sunday morning at 5th Avenue and Reeve Boulevard.

At approximately 3:30 am on Sunday morning officers with the Impaired Driving Enforcement Unit initiated a traffic stop on a red Ford Taurus with five male passengers aboard. During the stop, a passenger pulled a firearm and opened fire on the two officers, striking one in the upper body. The other officer returned fire and the suspect died at the scene. APD credits the body armor on the struck officer with saving his life and he suffered only minor injuries.

5th Avenue and Reeve Boulevard was closed for several hours for the ensuing investigation and only re-opened around noon today.

The identity of the suspect will be released pending next-of-kin notification.

The officer involved in the shooting was, as per policy placed on four days of administrative leave. Following the initial investigation, the Office of Special Prosecution will review the officer’s use of force. Once completed, “APD Internal Affairs will review the officer’s actions to confirm whether or not there was any violation of policy,” the department said.

APD says that once the OSP investigation is completed, it will be made available for viewing by the public.