Outrage as Senate Panel Advances Manchin-Barrasso Permitting Bill





One campaigner called the Energy Permitting Reform Act “a shameless attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin to line the pockets of his fossil fuel donors, sacrifice communities, and endanger our climate.”

A bipartisan energy permitting reform bill introduced last week in the U.S. Senate—and described by one campaigner as “the biggest giveaway in decades to the fossil fuel industry”—advanced Wednesday in a key vote that came over the objections of hundreds of green groups.

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee passed the Energy Permitting Reform Act of 2024 in a 15-4 vote. Sens. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.), Mazie Hirono (D-Hawaii.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), and Ron Wyden (D-Ore.) voted against advancing the bill.

The bill’s co-sponsors, Sens. Joe Manchin (I-W.Va.) and John Barrasso (R-Wyo.), claim the proposal will “strengthen American energy security by accelerating the permitting process for critical energy and mineral projects of all types in the United States.”

Critical lawmakers and climate campaigners warn that “this proposal includes a litany of fossil fuel giveaways, undermining potential climate benefits that might be attained by bringing renewable energy sources to the grid more quickly,” as Tyson Slocum, director of Public Citizen’s Energy Program, said in a statement Wednesday.

Echoing warnings from last week, Slocum stressed that the bill “is nothing short of the first steps to implement the radical corporate giveaway agenda espoused in ‘Project 2025,'” a sweeping far-right initiative led by the Heritage Foundation.

“That agenda essentially calls for automatic approvals of liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports regardless of the impact on climate change, frontline communities suffering with environmental and health problems, and on prices for American families,” he said. “The bill would also make it harder to build renewable energy on public lands, while making it easier to drill for oil and gas and to dump mining waste.”

“Some Democrats who voted for the bill claim ‘this is the best deal we can get,'” Slocum noted. “That is false. This legislation will only get worse if it advances to the floor and then heads to the GOP House. We call on Senate leadership to stop this misguided legislation.”

Public Citizen was among the over 360 groups that sent a letter to senators on Tuesday urging them “to reject this proposal and instead, put forward real solutions to build a clean energy economy, and not pair those reforms with giveaways to the fossil fuel industry.”

The letter has sections on LNG exports, the fossil fuel industry, federal mining law, and judicial review, emphasizing that the bill “guts bedrock environmental protections, endangers public health, opens up tens of millions of acres of public lands and hundreds of millions of acres of offshore waters to further oil and gas leasing, gives public lands to mining companies, and would defacto rubberstamp gas export projects that harm frontline communities and perpetuate the climate crisis.”

Wyden was similarly critical in his comments to the committee on Wednesday. He acknowledged that the bill contains “useful provisions,” specifically endorsing the transmission language, the encouragement of geothermal energy development, and the creation of the hardrock mining cleanup fund.

“If the bill contained these provisions alone, I’d give my support and recommend a parade down Main Street,” Wyden said. “The big problem is the improvements in law I’ve just described are held hostage in this legislation to the outdated fossil fuel status quo that existed before our reforms of 2022 were enacted.”

Two years ago, Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act—a watered-down but still historic climate package that only got through Congress because Manchin, then a Democrat, had a backroom deal with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) to vote for it in exchange for passing permitting reforms.

Since then, climate-conscious campaigners and lawmakers have repeatedly blocked related proposals from Manchin, a longtime fossil fuel industry ally who leads the panel that voted Wednesday and is set to retire when this congressional session ends.

“The Senate Energy & Natural Resources Committee should be ashamed that it voted to advance the Energy Permitting Reform Act, a blatant, dirty deal to fast-track fossil fuels at any cost,” declared Allie Rosenbluth, United States program manager at Oil Change International. “This outrageous bill would unleash more oil and gas drilling on federal lands and waters and recklessly rush the review of proposed LNG export projects equivalent to the greenhouse gas pollution of 165 new coal plants.”

Rosenbluth highlighted that “the International Energy Agency and scientists worldwide have made it clear: No new fossil fuel project is compatible with a livable future. The United States, already the world leader in oil and gas production and expansion, is failing miserably to meet its climate commitments.”

“We thank Sens. Ron Wyden, Bernie Sanders, and Mazie Hirono for voting ‘no’ and voicing their strong opposition to the fossil fuel giveaways in this bill,” she added. “This bill is a shameless attempt by Sen. Joe Manchin to line the pockets of his fossil fuel donors, sacrifice communities, and endanger our climate. We demand the Senate reject this disastrous proposal and commit to real action to protect frontline communities from the devastating impacts of fossil fuel development and the ongoing climate crisis.”

Common Dream’s work is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely.



