Over 60 federal victims directly impacted by the defendant’s crimes, many were from Juneau.





JUNEAU, Alaska – A Washington man was sentenced Wednesday to 20 years in prison, and, upon release, will serve the rest of his life on supervised release for child pornography and cyberstalking crimes that directly impacted least 61 minor victims.

According to court documents, in January 2024, Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) discovered that someone was uploading pornographic photos of teenage minors to the internet. HSI agents identified Kaden Ollila, 21, of Tacoma, Washington, as the individual who used different usernames and profiles to upload and distribute these images on pornographic websites.

An investigation revealed that on multiple occasions between January and February 2024, Ollila messaged two separate adult victims through online platforms or text messages. The messages included videos or photos depicting the adult victims individually engaged in sexual acts that occurred when those victims were around 14 years old. On one occasion, Ollila also sent a victim sexually explicit images of at least two other minor females.

Ollila also messaged victims on platforms like TikTok and Instagram detailing sexual acts that he and other men engaged in while looking at photos of the victims. He also harassed victims by detailing violent sexual fantasies he wished to perform on them.

Court documents explain that Ollila maintained a large collection of child sexual abuse materials, including “morphed” nude images he created with the head and faces of adults and minors.

Ollila directly victimized at least 61 minors from southeast Alaska, mainly Juneau, and northern California, mainly Redding, through his conduct. Court documents explain that Ollila used similar conduct to affect at least 95 additional individuals, including adults and minors.

Ollila was indicted on March 20, 2024, and pleaded guilty to one count of distributing child pornography and two counts of cyberstalking on Nov. 7, 2024. In handing down the sentence, the Court recognized the 16 victims who bravely came forward during the hearing to share their stories and the weight they held in deciding an appropriate sentence.

“Kaden Ollila used technology to harass, stalk and terrorize victims across Alaska, California and elsewhere and reveled in the torture he caused. Now, he will spend 20 years behind bars—the statutory maximum penalty for the crimes he committed,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “I want to thank the HSI investigators and our prosecutors for diligently seeking justice for the victims in this case by holding Mr. Ollila accountable for his disturbing conduct.”

HSI remains steadfast in its commitment to protecting children from predators who exploit technology to harm them,” said ICE Homeland Security Investigations Seattle Acting Special Agent in Charge Colin Jackson. “Ollila targeted dozens of victims across multiple states, and thanks to the diligent efforts of our agents, he is now being held accountable for his actions.”

The U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Bill Reed prosecuted the case.

This case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse launched in May 2006 by the Department of Justice. Led by U.S. Attorneys’ Offices and CEOS, Project Safe Childhood marshals federal, state, and local resources to better locate, apprehend and prosecute individuals who exploit children via the Internet, as well as to identify and rescue victims. For more information about Project Safe Childhood, please visit https://www.justice.gov/psc.

###