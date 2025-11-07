Palmer Jury Convicts Curtis Malcuit of Assault for Strangling Girlfriend





(Palmer, AK) – Wednesday, at the conclusion of a two-week jury trial, a Palmer jury convicted Curtis L. Malcuit, 53, of multiple counts of Second-Degree Assault, one count of Third-Degree Assault, and multiple counts of Fourth-Degree Assault. Malcuit was acquitted of other counts of assault and sexual assault.

Malcuit strangled a former girlfriend on multiple occasions throughout their relationship from 2019 to 2020. The Alaska State Troopers investigated the case.

CONTACT: Assistant District Attorney, Melissa Wininger-Howard at 907-761-5648 or Melissa.Howard@Alaska.gov

# # #