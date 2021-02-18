Palmer Man Arrested on Warrants after Pretending to be Autistic







On Wednesday night at 8:15 pm, troopers with the Criminal Suppression Unit in Wasilla pulled over a vehicle on Old Matanuska Road in a traffic stop that resulted in a passenger being arrested on warrants.

Troopers made contact with a front seat passenger, who feigned autism in an effort to avoid arrest. But, unfortunately for the suspect, the officers at the scene were familiar with him from prior contacts, and knew he was not autistic.

The suspect would be identified as 24-year-old Jacob McAnulty and found to be the subject of multiple warrants that included failure to remand on DUI and Assault with Weapon convictions. A short time later, McAnulty forgot that he was faking autism as he had previously pretended to be, troopers reported.

McAnulty was transported to the Mat-Su Pretrial Facility and remanded on his warrants and to serve his time.





