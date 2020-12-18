Passenger, Wasilla Police Department Officer Injured in Gunfire Exchange with Driver Near Wasilla’s Valley Store

Alaska Native News on Dec 18, 2020.







The Alaska State Troopers reported that on late Thursday afternoon a Wasilla Police Department officer exchanged gunfire with a driver after a pursuit and as a result, was injured, as was a female passenger in the suspect vehicle.

According to the report, the WPD officer attempted a traffic stop on Bogard Road near the intersection with Helena Lane at just before 5 pm on Thursday, but instead of pulling over, the driver, later identified as 57-year-old Patrick E. Mars II, elected to speed away.

The officer pursued Mars down Bogard Road and caught up to him near the Valley Store parking lot near the roundabout. A volley of gunfire ensued during which the officer as well a passenger were injured. Following the exchange, the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Numerous troopers, WPD and APD officers converged on the scene and with a K9 unit began a track of the area. An hour after initial contact, at 5:54 pm, contact with Mars was made in the Sierra Street area in the Shaw Tri-Lakes subdivision and he was taken into custody without further incident.







A background check on Mars would find that he has four outstanding felony warrants issued for his arrest.

AST’s Palmer General Investigation Unit responded to the shooting scene and assumed case responsibility. Charges in the current incident are under review.

The injuries sustained by the female passenger shot in the exchange of gunfire are believed to be non-life-threatening.

The WPD officer’s identity will not be released for 72 hours as is the department’s policy.





