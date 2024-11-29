Patrick Tauanuu Convicted of Murder in the First Degree & Murder in the Second Degree





(Anchorage, AK) – Tuesday, an Anchorage jury found 49-year-old Patrick Leu Tauanuu guilty on one-count each of Murder in the First Degree and Murder in the Second Degree for a shooting death that occurred on Nov. 19, 2020.

This case was investigated by the Anchorage Police Department’s Homicide Unit. On Nov. 19, 2020, Patrick Leu Tauanuu confronted Maataua Kalapu Manogiamanu, 49, while each was driving, at the intersection of Arctic Boulevard and West Dimond Boulevard. At this intersection, Tauanuu fired two shots at close range from a 12-gauge shotgun into Manogiamanu’s vehicle. Manogiamanu fled but pulled over approximately 0.7 miles away at the intersection of Minnesota Drive & Dimond. At this intersection, Tauanuu again fired two shots from a 12-gauge shotgun into Manogiamanu’s vehicle. One of these shots penetrated Manogiamanu’s jugular. His vehicle accelerated out of control until it hit a streetlight pole.

The case is scheduled for sentencing in front of Superior Court Judge Peter Ramgren on March 27, 2025. Tauanuu faces up to 99 years in prison on the charge of Murder in the First Degree.

Palmer DA Trina Sears prosecuted the case with Assistant District Attorney Alexander Lowe. Paralegal Alecis Kionisala has worked on the case since 2020.

CONTACT: Palmer District Attorney Trina Sears at (907) 269-6300 or trina.sears@alaska.gov.

# # #



