Petersburg Jury Finds Kelsey McCay Guilty of Sexual Assault





(Petersburg, AK) – On Oct. 31, a jury found 31-year-old Kelsey McCay guilty of Sexual Assault in the Third Degree.

The conviction relates to a sexual assault at a social event that occurred in September 2019. A Petersburg jury heard from numerous witnesses, including the victim, in the case and deliberated less than 30 minutes before returning its guilty verdict.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Jessalyn Gillum of the Juneau District Attorney’s Office with assistance of Paralegal Marley Hettinger. The Petersburg police department also provided ample support throughout the investigation and four-day trial.

McCay was remanded pursuant to statute and is being held without bail pending sentencing, which is scheduled for Feb. 25, 2025. McCay’s sentencing range is 8-99 years.

