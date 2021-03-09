Proposed Rule for Subsistence Harvest of Migratory Bird in Alaska Available for Public Comment







The proposed rule for the subsistence harvest of migratory birds in Alaska during the spring and summer of 2021 has been made available for public comment. These regulations are reviewed annually by the Alaska Migratory Bird Co-management Council, which makes recommendations for management of the subsistence migratory bird harvest. Members of the council include representatives of Alaska Native peoples, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

Changes recommended by the Alaska Migratory Bird Co-Management and included in this proposed rule are:

For the Upper Copper River Region, establish a permit for invited family members (children, parents, grandparents, and siblings) who are from excluded areas to participate in the spring-summer hunt in the subsistence harvest area of the region. The permit would certify that the hunter is an immediate family member as defined in 50 CFR 92.4 and is thereby authorized to assist family members in hunting migratory birds. Once issued, a permit would be in effect for two years.

Close harvest of emperor goose eggs in all regions of Alaska to reduce the harvest and the probability of having to close emperor goose hunting in the future.

In addition, the proposed rule clarifies the following:

For the Kodiak Archipelago Region Kodiak Island Roaded Area, the 3-year experimental season for migratory bird hunting and egg gathering by registration permit will occur during the 2021–2023 subsistence seasons.

The boundary for the Kodiak Archipelago Region Kodiak Island Roaded Area.

The Central Interior Excluded Area includes the words “Fairbanks North Star Borough” in the description.

You can read the proposed rule and submit your comments on the internet at: http://www.regulations.gov. Follow the instructions for submitting comments to Docket No. FWS–R7–MB–2020–0134.

Comments may also be submitted by mail to: Public Comments Processing, Attn: FWS–R7–MB–2020–0134; U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, MS: JAO/3W, 5275 Leesburg Place, Falls Church, VA 22041‒3803.

Learn more about the Alaska Migratory Bird Co-management Council at: http://www.alaskamigratorybirds.com/.





