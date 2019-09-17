Reckless Anchorage Driver Arrested on Six Charges, Five W#arrants

Anchorage police were first alerted of a driver in a tan 2001 Toyota driving reckless in the area of Rabbit Creek and the New Seward Highway at 2:23 pm on Saturday, APD reported.

The caller reported that the vehicle was “driving into oncoming traffic, driving in and out of the median, running other vehicles off the road, and speeding in excess of 100 mph,” according to the report.

Additional callers kept APD up to date on the whereabouts of the driver, later identified as 41-year-old Joseph Stanifer, and they soon observed him pulling into the Tesoro parking lot on C Street and Northern Lights.

Police approached the vehicle and gave him commands to exit the vehicle, which he did. Stanifer continued to comply and initially took part in Standardized Field Sobriety Testing, but soon stopped cooperating.

At that time the decision was made to arrest Stanifer on DUI charges and five previous outstanding warrants. As the suspect was walked to a patrol vehicle and a pat-down was initiated. At that point, Stanifer repeatedly attempted to kick the arresting officer. As a result, he was put to the ground and put in full restraints.







Another officer at the scene went to the Toyota and while there saw a shotgun in the back seat. That officer unloaded the weapon and seized it as evidence.

Stanifer was transported to the Anchorage Jail where he continued to refuse to provide a breath sample. APD reports that, in addition to the five warrants, he was charged with “Operating under the Influence, Resisting, Possessing a Deadly Weapon without Informing, Firearms – Drunk in Possession, and Refusal. He was also cited for Driving While License Revoked.”