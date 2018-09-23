Remains of Missing Fort Wainwright Man Discovered at Harding Lake Campground

Alaska Native News Sep 23, 2018.

The search for missing Fort Wainwright man, 22-year-old Mason Heimer when his vehicle and remains were located at the Harding Lake Campground on Saturday afternoon.

Heimer was reported unaccounted for by military personnel on September 18th, and reported that he had been last seen on last Sunday, September 16th during the early morning hours at a Yak Road residence.

A report of an abandoned vehicle at the park spurred a response by AST that would positively identify Heimer’s vehicle and the resultant discovery of Heimer’s remains inside his truck.

Although details were not provided, troopers report that no foul play is suspected.