Review of Officer-Involved Shooting in Anchorage by Office of Special Prosecutions Complete











(Anchorage, AK)-The Office of Special Prosecutions has completed its review of a May 19, 2026, officer-involved shooting that resulted in the death of Emil McCord.

The review determined that Anchorage Police Department Officers Jacob Jones, Justin Miller and Alexander Roman were each legally justified in using deadly force.

The incident began when officers responded to a 911 call reporting a man firing a handgun into the air near Bragaw Street and Reka Drive. When officers arrived, McCord approached them while holding a firearm.

Officers repeatedly ordered McCord to drop the gun, but he did not comply. When McCord pointed the firearm at the officers, all three officers fired their weapons. McCord was struck multiple times and died from his injuries.