Severely Intoxicated Anchorage Driver Arrested after Leaving the Scene of Accident







Anchorage police revealed that an Anchorage driver who had damaged multiple vehicles before fleeing the scene on Thursday afternoon was found to have after his arrest, an alcohol level over three and a half times the legal limit.

APD began to receive calls at 12:13 pm on Thursday reporting that a white Dodge Ram was seen running into two parked vehicles as it was pulling out of the parking lot of an apartment complex on William Jones Circle.

Four minutes later, APD received another call reporting a white Dodge Ram who had run a red light at C Street and Dimond Boulevard. The caller also said the vehicle was weaving between lanes before running over a snow berm and then seen turning onto Foxridge Way.

Officers responding to the call-ins located the suspect vehicle on Foxridge Way backed into a parked commercial vehicle. They made contact with the driver and identified him as 63-year-old Benjamin M. Phillips. The officers observed signs of severe intoxication.

Standardized Field Sobriety Tests were begun on Phillips but were soon terminated as officers felt that they could not be conducted safely on Phillips because of his condition. He was charged with DUI and transported to the Anchorage jail. Once at the correctional facility, a breathalyzer was administered that showed a blood/alcohol level over three and a half times the legal limit.

In addition to the DUI charge, Phillips was also charged with Leaving the Scene of a Crash, and Operation in Careless/Reckless/Negligent Manner.