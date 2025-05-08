Shaktoolik man pleads guilty to cyberstalking, sexually exploiting a child





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – A Shaktoolik man pleaded guilty Tuesday to cyberstalking and sexually exploiting a child to produce child pornography.

According to court documents, between December 2021 and July 2023, Matthew Jackson, 23, used a phone to send messages to three 15-year-old victims asking them to create and send him pictures and videos depicting sexually explicit conduct. All three victims sent the visuals Jackson requested.

During that same time period, Jackson also asked an adult victim for nude images. The adult victim sent Jackson nude images as requested. Jackson then began harassing and threating the adult victim via messaging platforms. Jackson alleged he could make money by selling the images, and that he would sell them if the adult victim refused to engage in sexual intercourse with him.

He is scheduled to be sentenced on Aug. 22, 2025, and faces a between 15 years and life in prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska and Special Agent in Charge Rebecca Day of the FBI Anchorage Field Office made the announcement.

The FBI Anchorage Field Office, with assistance from the Alaska State Troopers, investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Carly Vosacek prosecuted the case.

###



