Shoplifter Pulls Knife at DeBarr Walmart, Charged with Robbery I

Alaska Native News Oct 23, 2018.

An Anchorage man was arrested and charged with robbery following a shoplifting incident where he pulled a pocket knife on a Walmart employee on Monday night, APD reports.

APD responded to the Walmart on DeBarr Road at 10:36 pm on Monday night and opened their investigation. They spoke to the witness who had the knife pulled on them to discover that the store’s security team saw the suspect, later identified as 21-year-old Joshua Pressley, shoplift some baseball cards from the store and attempt to leave.

The victim reported that as he attempted to detain Pressley, Pressley pulled out a blue-handled pocket knife and pointed the blade at him. As the victim backed away from the threat, Pressley took off running.

Following the broadcast of the suspect’s description over the radio, other officers combed the immediate vicinity and soon located a man fitting the description on the 900-block of Muldoon Raod. He was taken into custody without incident, APD said.

During the arrest, officers observed behavior consistent with meth intoxication. When searched, the blue handled knife was found in Pressley’s front pocket. A search of Pressley’s backpack would locate the stolen baseball cards and also meth and drug paraphernalia.







Pressley was transported to the Anchorage Correctional Center and remanded on charges of Robbery I, Assault III, and Theft IV.