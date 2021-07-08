Soldotna Man Eludes Troopers, Police after Crashing into House, Fence







Alaska State Troopers say they are seeking a Soldotna man that they attempted to pull over in a traffic stop late Wednesday evening but lost as he evaded them through a Soldotna neighborhood causing damage along the way.

AST attempted a traffic stop on 29-year-old Luke Lester at 9:38pm, but the suspect sped away instead, taking troopers on a chase through front and back yards of residences in the area. At one point Lester clipped the corner of a house causing several thousands in damage. A short distance later, Lester crashed into a fence before fleeing on foot.

Despite troopers and Soldotna Police quickly converging on the location, Lester was able to make good his getaway.

Troopers report that Lesterr has fled and eluded authorities in the past and already has a $5,000 warrant for his arrest. Troopers say that they are seeking additional warrants for Lester’s arrest for charges that include fail to stop, several counts of criminal mischief, and leaving the scene of an accident.

Anyone with information to the whereabouts of Lester should contact Soldotna AST at (907)262-4453.





