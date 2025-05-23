Split Supreme Court Won’t Allow First Religious Public Charter School in US

Although another case could soon come before the high court, the ACLU still welcomed that, for now, “public schools must remain secular and welcome all students, regardless of faith.”

Public education and First Amendment advocates on Thursday celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to allow the nation’s first religious public charter school in Oklahoma—even though the outcome of this case doesn’t rule out the possibility of another attempt to establish such an institution.

“Requiring states to allow religious public schools would dismantle religious freedom and public education as we know it,” Cecillia Wang, national legal director of the ACLU, said in a statement about the 4-4 decison. “Today, a core American constitutional value remains in place: Public schools must remain secular and welcome all students, regardless of faith.”

Wang’s group and other partners had filed a lawsuit over St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School on behalf of parents, faith leaders, and public school advocates. Her colleague Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU’s Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, declared Thursday that “the very idea of a religious public school is a constitutional oxymoron.”

The new one-page opinion states that “the judgment is affirmed by an equally divided court,” which means the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s June 2024 ruling against St. Isidore remains in place. There are nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court, but Justice Amy Coney Barrett—who is part of its right-wing supermajority—recused herself from this case.

“While Justice Barrett did not provide an explanation for her recusal, it may be because she is close friends with Nicole Stelle Garnett, a professor at Notre Dame Law School who was an early adviser for St. Isidore,” The New York Timesnoted. “Although justices sometimes provide reasons when they recuse themselves, they are not required to do so.”

Law Dork‘s Chris Geidner warned that “a new challenge not requiring her recusal could easily return to the court in short order—especially now that the court has shown its interest in taking on the issue.”

In this case, as Common Dreams reported during oral arguments last month, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be the deciding vote. Geidner pointed out Thursday that while it seems most likely that he sided with the three liberals, “even that could have been as much of a vote to put off a decision as a substantive ruling on the matter.”

Some groups happy with the outcome in this case also highlighted that the battle is expected to continue.

“This is a crucial, if narrow, win for constitutional principles,” Freedom From Religion Foundation (FFRF) co-president Annie Laurie Gaylor said in a statement. “A publicly funded religious charter school would have obliterated the wall of separation between state and church. We’re relieved that, at least for now, the First Amendment still means what it says.”

“The fight isn’t over,” Gaylor added. “The forces trying to undermine our public schools and constitutional freedoms are already regrouping. FFRF will continue to defend secular education and the rights of all Americans to be free from government-imposed religion.”

A key teachers union also weighed in. The American Federation of Teachers had filed an amicus brief in the case and its president, Randi Weingarten, welcomed that the high court on Thursday let stand the Oklahoma decision, “which correctly upheld the separation of church and state and backed the founders’ intention to place religious pluralism over sectarianism.”

“We are grateful that it upheld the state’s highest court’s clear and unambiguous ruling to preserve and nurture the roots of our democracy, not tear up its very foundations,” Weingarten said in a statement. “We respect and honor religious education. It should be separate from public schooling.”

“Public schools, including public charter schools, are funded by taxpayer dollars because they are dedicated to helping all—not just some—children have a shot at success,” she stressed. “They are the bedrock of our democracy, and states have long worked to ensure that they remain secular, open, and accessible to all.”

