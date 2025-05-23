Split Supreme Court Won’t Allow First Religious Public Charter School in US





Although another case could soon come before the high court, the ACLU still welcomed that, for now, “public schools must remain secular and welcome all students, regardless of faith.”

Public education and First Amendment advocates on Thursday celebrated the U.S. Supreme Court’s refusal to allow the nation’s first religious public charter school in Oklahoma—even though the outcome of this case doesn’t rule out the possibility of another attempt to establish such an institution.

“Requiring states to allow religious public schools would dismantle religious freedom and public education as we know it,” Cecillia Wang, national legal director of the ACLU, said in a statement about the 4-4 decison. “Today, a core American constitutional value remains in place: Public schools must remain secular and welcome all students, regardless of faith.”

Wang’s group and other partners had filed a lawsuit over St. Isidore of Seville Catholic Virtual School on behalf of parents, faith leaders, and public school advocates. Her colleague Daniel Mach, director of the ACLU’s Program on Freedom of Religion and Belief, declared Thursday that “the very idea of a religious public school is a constitutional oxymoron.”

The new one-page opinion states that “the judgment is affirmed by an equally divided court,” which means the Oklahoma Supreme Court’s June 2024 ruling against St. Isidore remains in place. There are nine members of the U.S. Supreme Court, but Justice Amy Coney Barrett—who is part of its right-wing supermajority—recused herself from this case.

“While Justice Barrett did not provide an explanation for her recusal, it may be because she is close friends with Nicole Stelle Garnett, a professor at Notre Dame Law School who was an early adviser for St. Isidore,” The New York Timesnoted. “Although justices sometimes provide reasons when they recuse themselves, they are not required to do so.”

Law Dork‘s Chris Geidner warned that “a new challenge not requiring her recusal could easily return to the court in short order—especially now that the court has shown its interest in taking on the issue.”

In this case, as Common Dreams reported during oral arguments last month, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to be the deciding vote. Geidner pointed out Thursday that while it seems most likely that he sided with the three liberals, “even that could have been as much of a vote to put off a decision as a substantive ruling on the matter.”