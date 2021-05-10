Sterling Man on DUI-Drugs Conditions of Release Runs into Building and Charged again







Alaska State Troopers in Soldotna were alerted that a silver 2006 Ford Expedition had ran into a house on Fanny Mae Road in Sterling at 9:32 pm on Sunday night and responded to the area.

AST located the vehicle and made contact with the driver who was identified as 30-year-old Robert Bruce Eddie Gum. During the contact Gum was given “a disorderly conduct warning while on scene which he failed to adhere to,” troopers reported. Subsequently, Gum was charged with Disorderly Conduct.

As the investigation continued, Gum was found to have been driving under the influence of a controlled substance and so was charged with DUI-Drugs. He was processed for that offense and a blood draw was carried out at the Central Peninsula Hospital.

He was then transported to Kenai and remanded to the Wildwood Pretrial Facility. An APSIN check would find that he was on conditions of release for an April DUI-Drugs case and so was charged with VCOR as well.





