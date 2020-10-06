Sunday Night Shooting Suspect Arrested at Eagle River Carrs Monday Afternoon

Alaska Native News on Oct 6, 2020.

Anchorage police, on Monday, arrested a suspect who was involved in a shooting on the 100-block of Patterson Street in east Anchorage on Sunday night.

18-year-old Jared M. Theobald was identified as the suspect who shot his victim twice in the upper body. The victim had gone to Theobald’s residence on Patterson at just after 8 pm on Sunday and confronted the suspect regarding a theft and an altercation broke out and Theobald produced a firearm and shot the victim.

APD officers arrived at the scene at 8:22 pm but Theobald had already fled the scene. Despite being shot twice in the upper body, the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was rushed to the hospital for treatment.

Despite a search for Theobald that was carried out on Sunday night, he was not found. A warrant on charges of Assault I and Reckless Endangerment was issued.







On Monday afternoon, police were advised that Theobald was seen at the Eagle River Carrs and responded to the location. He was located in a vehicle in the parking lot andtaken into custody without incident. When he was arrested, it was found that he had an additional warrant on charges of Robbery I, Assault III, Theft IV, and Criminal Mischief IV. That warrant was for a May 21st Lion’s Park incident where Theobald and a group of other people assaulted the victim, stole his property and vandalized his vehicle.

After questioning, Theobald was remanded to the Anchorage Jail.