Suspect Steals Booze, Bangs Customer over the Head with Liquor Bottle at Brown Jug Sunday

Alaska Native News on Aug 31, 2020.

After receiving a call at 6:11 pm reporting a theft that included an assault of a customer at the Brown Jug at 171 Muldoon Road, APD officers responded to the scene to investigate.

As officers were arriving at the location, they observed a suspect fitting the description of the Brown Jug thief running into the woods. Police would then later see the same suspect at the intersection of Duben and Oklahoma streets. More units were called in and responded. Contact was made with the suspect who, despite not fully complying with commands was taken into custody.

When patted down, the suspect, identified as 21-year-old Robert B. Snodgrass, was found to have a bottle of liquor stolen from the store.

The investigation into the theft would find that Snodgrass had walked out of the store with two bottles of liquor. A customer standing in line at the cashier’s counter yelled at Snodgrass to stop and then followed him out of the store. With raised fists, Snodgrass began cussing at the man who followed him out before hitting him over the head with one of the liquor bottles knocking him out for a time.







Medics who had arrived on scene evaluated a deep laceration on the customer’s forehead and advised him that he should be transported for treatment. He declined and stated he would have someone take him instead.

As for Snodgrass, he was taken to the department for questioning that resulted in him being charged with Robbery I, Assault II, and Theft II. He was remanded to the Anchorage Jail on the charges.