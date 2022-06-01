Temporary trail closures in the White Mountains National Recreation Area extended





FAIRBANKS, Alaska – As extremely saturated trails continue to dry out after record snowfall this winter, the Bureau of Land Management Eastern Interior Field Office (EIFO) extended the temporary closure to all motorized vehicles including off-highway vehicles (OHVs) on the Wickersham Creek, Trail Creek, and Quartz Creek trails to prevent trail degradation and resource damage.

“Much of the snow has melted but the landscape is still drying out and these popular summer OHV trails are saturated, soft and would be easily rutted by OHVs,” said Field Manager Tim Hammond. “I appreciate the public’s patience and support in this temporary closure to protect the condition of these trails to ensure the enjoyment of the trails for future users.”

The closure began May 10 and will last until the trails are sufficiently dry to allow OHV and other motorized vehicle use that will not cause damage to the trails, as is indicated in the Eastern Interior White Mountains Record of Decision and approved Resource Management Plan. The temporary closure to OHV use is anticipated to last through June 15. The trails remain open for hiking and other non-motorized use.

Signs will be posted to notify the public of the temporary closure at all White Mountains National Recreation Area public access points and trailheads. BLM staff will assess trail conditions during May and will lift the temporary closure as soon as the trails are determined to support motorized vehicle use.

-BLM-





