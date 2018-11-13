Thieves Steal Two Trucks, Pillage Two Connexes in Houston

Alaska Native News Nov 13, 2018.

A Houston victim reported that thieves made off with a multitude of items from a property on Wilhelm Street this past weekend.

Alaska State Troopers were contacted at 7:35 pm on Sunday that two connexes were pillaged and two vehicles were stolen from the Houston property.

A green 1970 Ford F-250 two wheel drive truck with a missing tailgate and a maroon 1972 Ford F-250 4×4 pickup were taken from the property.

Two conexes on the property were also broken into and several items were taken. Items taken include:

  • Three rolling toolboxes with tools
  • Power tools
  • Honda 2K generator
  • Craftsman 6K generator
  • Honda XR mini bike
  • drum set
  • 65 Harley Davidson T-shirts

Troopers are asking persons with information on the thefts to contact them at 352-5401.



Related Articles:

38-year-old Patricia Kruger was shot and killed in an officer involved shooting in Houston. Image-Facebook profilesWasilla Woman Shot and Killed in Officer-Involved Shooting Soldotna Man Arrested after Causing Power Outage, Filing False Report Two Nabbed at Wasilla Burglary Scene Eklutna Plant Homicide Victim Identified and Suspect Vehicle Recovered