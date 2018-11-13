Thieves Steal Two Trucks, Pillage Two Connexes in Houston

- Home
A Houston victim reported that thieves made off with a multitude of items from a property on Wilhelm Street this past weekend.
Alaska State Troopers were contacted at 7:35 pm on Sunday that two connexes were pillaged and two vehicles were stolen from the Houston property.
A green 1970 Ford F-250 two wheel drive truck with a missing tailgate and a maroon 1972 Ford F-250 4×4 pickup were taken from the property.
Two conexes on the property were also broken into and several items were taken. Items taken include:
Troopers are asking persons with information on the thefts to contact them at 352-5401.