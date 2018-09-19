Three Arrested in Monday Morning Stolen Vehicle Case

Alaska Native News Sep 19, 2018.

A stolen vehicle investigation was opened and closed on Monday morning after a chance response from a confirmed citizen calling in possible drug activity on the 300-block of East 46th Avenue resulted in a response by APD.

At 9:14 am on Monday, a concerned citizen called in to APD to report “the occupants of two vehicles who appeared to be involved in a drug transaction,” police revealed.

When officers arrived at the location, the caller told them that the persons had gone into a nearby residence. APD ran checks on the two vehicles involved in the original report and found that one of the vehicles, a black 2015 Dodge Charger, had been reported stolen less than two hours earlier, at 7:25 am from the 2600-block of Palmer Court.

According to the report, the vehicle’s ignition had a push-button start and the thieves found the key fob in the pocket of a jacket left in the vehicle. In the short time between the theft and recovery, the plates on the vehicle had been swapped with the plates from a Ford Bronco.

Backup units were called in and a perimeter was set up in the area. Officers knocked on the door and a person inside answered. As officers spoke to that person, a person later identified as 22-year-old Riley T Sherbahn climbed out of the window and attempted to make good his getaway but was taken to ground as he attempted to run past officers. He was arrested and cuffed.







After Sherbahn was arrested, other persons came outside and three were taken to APD for questioning.

As a result of the investigation, Sherbahn and 24-year-old Tyler W Paschall were charged with Vehicle Theft I, and two counts of Theft II. Sherbahn was additionally charged with Interfering/Resisting Arrest and also had an outstanding felony warrant.

A third person, 24-year-old Sara J Sternberg was also arrested on charges of Criminal Mischief V and Riding in a Stolen Vehicle.

All three suspects were transported to the Anchorage Jail where they were remanded.