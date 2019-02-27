Trooper Lunches with then Arrests Convicted Sex Offender in Violation in Nenana

Alaska Native News Feb 27, 2019.

During the lunch hour on Tuesday, a trooper in Nenana stopped in to the A-Frame in Nenana for lunch. While there, at 12:15 pm, he took up a conversation with another lunch patron.

But, the troopers soon suspected that something was “awry” and that the man he was lunching with was the subject of an arrest warrant for a probation violation on the original charge of Sexual Abuse of a Minor II.

The trooper continued with his lunch and after he was finished, he placed 35-year-old Anchorage resident under arrest on the warrant and transported him to Fairbanks where he was remanded to the Fairbanks Correctional Center.

Peter’s bail was set at $5,000.